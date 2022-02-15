One Year Later, Dallas Police Ask Public For Help Finding Ashley Moore’s Killer – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A year after Ashley Moore, 42, was found dead in a wooded area in the 8100 block of Clark Road, police are asking the public for help finding her killer.

READ MORE: Uber Driver Naponica Brooks Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting 73-Year-Old Customer

Moore’s body was found in southern Dallas on February 12, 2021.

READ MORE: GM To Reboot Chevy Bolt Production After Battery Fire Recalls

If anyone has information regarding Moore’s death or knows her whereabouts and associates prior to then, please contact Detective D. Chaney, at 214.283.4804 or at [email protected]. Please reference case number is 025935-2021.

MORE NEWS: Verbal Argument Escalates, John William McCain Jr. Arrested, Charged With Assault