Onedead,44injuredinMichigantornadothattorethroughhomesandbusinesses

Onepersonhasdiedand44otherswereinjuredwhenatornadostruckNorthernMichiganonFridayafternoon,authoritiessaid. MichiganStatePoliceconfirmedthefatalityFridayeveningandsaid44peopleweretakentomultiplehospitalsinNorthernMichigan.Conditionsofthepatientswereunavailable. ThetornadostruckthecityofGaylord,about230milesnorthofDetroit,damaginganunknownnumberofhomesandbusinessesandfellingtreesandpowerlines,Gov.GretchenWhitmersaidinastatement. NBCaffiliateWPBNofTraverseCity,Michigan,broadcastimagesofmobilehomesflippedandknockedoverataGaylordtrailerpark.ItalsoshowedfootageofbuildingsrippedapartneartheatersknownasGaylordCinemaWest. PoweroutagesintheareapromptedGaylord’sOtsegoMemorialHospital todivertsomenewpatientstootherfacilities,thestationreported. Morethan14,000customersinNorthernMichiganwerewithoutpowerFriday,accordingtoPowerOutage.US,includingmorethanathirdofutilityusersinGaylord. Whitmersaidearlierinthedayshewouldcommitnecessaryresourcestorebuildingandrepairingdamagedareas. “MyheartgoesouttothefamiliesandsmallbusinessesimpactedbythetornadoandsevereweatherinGaylord,”shetweeted.“TotheentireGaylordcommunity—Michiganiswithyou.” ThecityofGaylorddeclared7p.m.to8a.m.curfewandaskedresidentstoshelterinplace,accordingtostatepolice. ANationalWeatherServiceemployeereportedseeingatornadotouchdownonthewestsideofGaylordat3:53p.m.NationalWeatherServicemeteorologistRichPollmansaidbyemailtheagencyhadinitiallyconfirmedthevortex. Theagency’sprocessoffullyconfirmingtornadoesusuallyincludesanext-daywalkthroughoftheimpactedareatomeasureitspossiblepathanddamage. TheNationalWeatherServicesaidatornadowarningremainedineffectforthevillageofPosen,Michigan,neartheLakeHuronshore. ThetornadoappearedtobetheproductofunsettledweatherasacoldfrontfromtheGreatLakestotheSoutheastclashedwithunusuallywarmtemperaturesintheNortheast. FederalforecasterssaidseverestormsfromLowerMichigantosouthernOklahomaandeasternTexaswerepossiblethroughSaturday.
