Onedead,44injuredinMichigantornadothattorethroughhomesandbusinesses

May 20, 2022
Onepersonhasdiedand44otherswereinjuredwhenatornadostruckNorthernMichiganonFridayafternoon,authoritiessaid.

MichiganStatePoliceconfirmedthefatalityFridayeveningandsaid44peopleweretakentomultiplehospitalsinNorthernMichigan.Conditionsofthepatientswereunavailable.

ThetornadostruckthecityofGaylord,about230milesnorthofDetroit,damaginganunknownnumberofhomesandbusinessesandfellingtreesandpowerlines,Gov.GretchenWhitmersaidinastatement.

NBCaffiliateWPBNofTraverseCity,Michigan,broadcastimagesofmobilehomesflippedandknockedoverataGaylordtrailerpark.ItalsoshowedfootageofbuildingsrippedapartneartheatersknownasGaylordCinemaWest.

PoweroutagesintheareapromptedGaylord’sOtsegoMemorialHospital todivertsomenewpatientstootherfacilities,thestationreported.

Morethan14,000customersinNorthernMichiganwerewithoutpowerFriday,accordingtoPowerOutage.US,includingmorethanathirdofutilityusersinGaylord.

Whitmersaidearlierinthedayshewouldcommitnecessaryresourcestorebuildingandrepairingdamagedareas.

“MyheartgoesouttothefamiliesandsmallbusinessesimpactedbythetornadoandsevereweatherinGaylord,”shetweeted.“TotheentireGaylordcommunity—Michiganiswithyou.”

ThecityofGaylorddeclared7p.m.to8a.m.curfewandaskedresidentstoshelterinplace,accordingtostatepolice.

ANationalWeatherServiceemployeereportedseeingatornadotouchdownonthewestsideofGaylordat3:53p.m.NationalWeatherServicemeteorologistRichPollmansaidbyemailtheagencyhadinitiallyconfirmedthevortex.

Theagency’sprocessoffullyconfirmingtornadoesusuallyincludesanext-daywalkthroughoftheimpactedareatomeasureitspossiblepathanddamage.

TheNationalWeatherServicesaidatornadowarningremainedineffectforthevillageofPosen,Michigan,neartheLakeHuronshore.

ThetornadoappearedtobetheproductofunsettledweatherasacoldfrontfromtheGreatLakestotheSoutheastclashedwithunusuallywarmtemperaturesintheNortheast.

FederalforecasterssaidseverestormsfromLowerMichigantosouthernOklahomaandeasternTexaswerepossiblethroughSaturday.

DennisRomero

DennisRomeroisabreakingnewsreporterforNBCNewsDigital. 

JanhviBhojwaniandTJSwigartcontributed.







