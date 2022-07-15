Only 14 House Republicans Vote to Pass Gun Safety Law

WASHINGTON—Only 14 House of Representatives Republicans joined Democrats to pass a bipartisan bill to address gun violence, the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

Not one of the congressmen in the Oklahoma delegation voted to support the bill and neither of the state’s U.S. senators supported the bill.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support Thursday evening, with 15 Senate Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Rep., Ky.)

In contrast, top House GOP leaders opposed the bill and encouraged members to vote against it. But 14 House Republicans still crossed party lines to vote in favor.

The measure includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

It also makes significant changes to the process when someone ages 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, a victory for Democrats, who have long fought for that.

These are the 14 House Republicans who voted for the bill:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming;

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois;

Tom Rice of South Carolina;

John Katko of New York;

Maria Salazar of Florida;

Chris Jacobs of New York;

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania;

Peter Meijer of Michigan;

Fred Upton of Michigan;

Tony Gonzales of Texas;

Steve Chabot of Ohio;

Mike Turner of Ohio;

David Joyce of Ohio; and

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio.

These are the members of the Oklahoma delegation to the House, none of whom voted for the gun safety legislation:

Kevin Hern (Rep., Okla.) (District 1);

Markwayne Mullin (Rep., Okla.) (District 2);

Frank Lucas (Rep., Okla.) (District 3);

Tom Cole (Rep., Okla.) (District 4); and

Stephanie Bice (Rep., Okla.) (District 5).

(Note: U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won the Republican primary last week to complete the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (Rep., Okla.), who is retiring, and will face former Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon in an August runoff.

(The winner of the runoff will face former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn (Dem., Okla.), who lost her congressional seat to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice.)

Both U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford (Rep., Okla.) voted against the gun safety legislation.