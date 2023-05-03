Oops! Lakers’ Anthony Davis accidentally puts in a basket for the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis has been enjoying extremely smartly towards the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs up to now. He made NBA historical past all through the sport through reaching a 20-point, 10-rebound first part whilst taking pictures at a 90% luck price. However, in the strategy of making an attempt but every other rebound, he could have performed a bit too aggressively.

In the early moments of the 3rd quarter with a 73-71 lead over the Warriors, Stephen Curry ignored a pull-up leap shot, and Davis went as much as snag the ball. Instead of catching it, Davis accidentally batted it again against the rim, and the ball went via the hoop. Ironically, Davis had helped tie the sport for the different group.

While the two issues had been technically awarded to Warriors participant Kevon Looney, it was once obvious that Davis was once the scorer. Davis and Looney shared a giggle about the mistake, and Davis temporarily made up for it through turning a D’Angelo Russell move into a dunk with none indicators of frustration.

During this postseason, Davis has been the very best Laker participant, giving the Warriors severe bother in Game 1. The Lakers will want Davis to accomplish like this extra regularly in the event that they need to win the championship, and up to now, he has greater than delivered. Nevertheless, everyone seems to be able to making errors, and Davis undoubtedly did so, turning it into one in every of the funnier highlights of his occupation.