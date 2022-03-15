OP-ED: Let’s celebrate Women History Month by adjusting Lady Justice’s Blindfold







By Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC), Home Majority Whip

Girl Justice is an iconic image of the American judicial system. In a single hand, she holds scales to signify that either side will obtain a balanced listening to, and, within the different, she holds a sword to signify the facility of justice. She additionally wears a blindfold to point that justice is blind and, due to this fact, honest. Nonetheless, that equity shouldn’t be mirrored within the make-up of our courts. In actual fact, one may say Girl Justice’s blindfold prevents her from seeing the imbalance on present federal benches.

March, the month we have a good time girls’s historical past, I imagine is an acceptable time to take have a look at the standing of ladies in our judicial system. Everyone knows that illustration issues, and the federal judiciary has been sorely missing on this entrance.

Throughout the 2020 Presidential marketing campaign, I usually heard expressions of displeasure that there had by no means been a Black girl on the U.S. Supreme Courtroom, nor had one ever been critically thought of. That’s the reason I believed it to be acceptable and well timed that then-candidate Joe Biden pledge in the course of the South Carolina major that, if given the chance, he would nominate a Black girl to the very best court docket within the land. He made the pledge in the course of the South Carolina presidential debate and went on to win the state’s major by virtually 30 factors gaining the momentum that took him to the White Home. His victory was due largely to the help of Black girls.

President Biden has upheld his pledge and has nominated the extremely certified and well-respected Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she shall be an amazing addition to the Supreme Courtroom and convey a distinct life expertise to the bench than has ever been there. It isn’t simply the Supreme Courtroom that’s struggling to replicate the variety of our nation. Of the present 1,395 federal judges, solely eight % are girls of colour, and simply Four % are Black girls. In actual fact, the 4th Circuit Courtroom of Appeals, which represents states with a mixed Black inhabitants of 20 %, has no girls of colour.

This concern shouldn’t be new to me. After I was elected Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus 24 years in the past, I declared it my mission to combine that Courtroom and went toe-to-toe with North Carolina Senator and well-known segregationist, Jesse Helms. Senator Helms had blocked earlier makes an attempt by President Clinton to combine that Circuit and even tried to cut back its dimension to do away with the 2 vacancies.

The battle was public and never fairly. An editorial author from my hometown newspaper declared that it was a dispute I couldn’t win. However I developed a situation that satisfied President Clinton to make a recess appointment and Choose Roger Gregory of Virginia turned the primary Black individual on the 4th Circuit Courtroom of Appeals in December 2000. As we speak Choose Gregory serves because the Chief Choose on that court docket.

President Biden has made it his mission to create even higher range on the federal bench, particularly for girls. In his first yr in workplace, girls of colour have represented greater than 40 % of President Biden’s federal judicial nominees. As of January 2022, the Senate has confirmed 22 of his minority girls appointees to the federal bench, 7 minority males, 11 white girls and a pair of white males. That may be a vital effort towards smashing a bigger gap within the glass ceiling of the federal judiciary.

You may ask: when will there be sufficient girls of colour on the federal bench? I’ll borrow my reply from a well-known response provided by the late Supreme Courtroom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to an identical query – with a slight modification. She mentioned at Georgetown Regulation College in 2015, “I’m typically requested, ‘When will there be sufficient?’ and my reply is, ‘When there are 9.’ Persons are shocked. However there’d been 9 males, and no one’s ever raised a query about that.”

I feel Justice Ginsburg made an acceptable remark.

