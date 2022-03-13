OP-ED: Mississippi Black History | BlackPressUSA

By Paulette Patton, Contributing Visitor Author to The Mississippi Hyperlink

After just lately watching ABC’s mini-series, “Girls of the Motion: the story of Mamie Until Mobley,” I used to be reminded, as I usually am, of reminiscences rising up in Mississippi.

This docu-drama chronicled the lifetime of Mamie Until Mobley, who devoted her life to searching for justice for her son Emmett Until. Until was kidnapped and killed for allegedly flirting with a white girl in Cash, Mississippi.

I can bear in mind that iconic picture of Emmett Until in Jet Journal after I was simply 7 years previous. I solely recall how terrible it seemed. I don’t bear in mind even asking my dad and mom about it. Because of govt co-producers, Will Smith and Jay-Z, this true story was a painful reminder of Mississippi’s historical past throughout that perilous period.

As many governors, faculty boards and academic methods are attempting to erase such historical past by banning sure books in our colleges and public libraries, how highly effective to have this story retold at this explicit time. Some governors have even stated that they’d penalize colleges, academics and principals if such materials is taught. The mini-series was and ought to be painful to look at to all who watched it. We should be reminded of atrocities reminiscent of these.

For ten years, I helped plan and accompanied a gaggle of Ursinus Faculty (Collegeville, PA) college students and their professors to Mississippi to go to websites across the state to have a firsthand have a look at among the most treacherous and unforgiving components of the historical past of the American South. We’d begin our journey in Jackson the place we visited Jackson State College, (previously Jackson Faculty). Ursinus college students realized in regards to the killing of Phillip J. Gibbs and James E. Inexperienced and the capturing of twelve others on campus by the State Police in 1970.

Tougaloo Faculty was one other cease on our journey. Tougaloo’s historical past is wealthy within the Civil Rights Motion. Scholar activism was commonplace. Tougaloo Faculty Archives, as acknowledged on its web site, has a group of non-public papers, oral histories, pictures and different memorabilia of individuals who had been lively within the motion.

Hollis Watkins, a Tougaloo graduate and activist, is founder and director of Southern Echo. At this cease, college students realized in regards to the significance of neighborhood organizing. Watkins and others travelled everywhere in the state of Mississippi instructing communities how important it’s for residents to arrange and have an effect on financial growth, academic and environmental selections.

Whereas additionally in Jackson, we visited the house of a type of activists, Medgar Evers. We toured the Evers Home, now a Nationwide Historic Landmark, the place we noticed the trajectory of the bullets that went into the house. We stood on the driveway the place Evers was murdered.

Farish Avenue was one other cease. Farish Avenue was the “largest economically impartial” enterprise part in Jackson, the place Black companies thrived. Just lately, my sisters and I strolled down a couple of blocks of a principally abandoned neighborhood. We stopped at The Alamo Theatre the place Black people may see a film with out worry of being arrested due to segregation. A lot of the companies had been shuttered. The Huge Apple Inn, generally recognized again then as Huge John’s, was first opened in 1936, was nonetheless open.

One other cease, for the scholars, on our journey was Bolton, Mississippi to go to one other Tougaloo Faculty graduate and activist, Congressman Bennie Thompson, who’s in his 13th time period within the U.S. Home of Representatives. Visiting Thompson’s workplace was all the time one of many highlights of the journey for a lot of causes, maybe as a result of he’s a dwelling legend, particularly now as he chairs the January 6 Committee investigating the Rebellion that came about on our nation’s Capital.

Philadelphia, Mississippi was one other cease. We noticed the jail the place Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner had been detained and toured the courthouse the place Edgar Ray Killen and 7 klansmen and white supremacists had been tried for his or her homicide. Chaney, from Meridian, MS, and Goodman and Schwerner from New York, had been working to assist Black Mississippians register to vote. These three activists had been kidnapped and murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi in 1964. Our tour was led by Leroy Clemons, former president of the native chapter of the NAACP. Clemons is at present the chief director of the Neshoba Youth Coalition. Our tour ended on the homicide web site of Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner.

Many instances, I’d have a look at the faces of the scholars the place tears flowed as Clemons instructed the story of their brutal murders as we stood on the location the place they had been buried.

As we journeyed to the Mississippi Delta, many instances the journey was quiet as we seemed out on cotton fields, as we tried to arrange ourselves for the final leg of the journey. Our first cease was in Ruleville, Mississippi to go to the gravesite of Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and girls’s rights activist, a frontrunner within the Civil Rights Motion and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Social gathering. Right here we paid homage to her and her lifetime of labor. She is buried subsequent to her beloved husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer.

From there to Glendora, Mississippi. We visited the Emmett Until Interpretive Heart/Museum. This Museum was established by Mayor Johnny B Thomas. Thomas would meet us on the museum for a personal tour. We had been capable of see a duplicate of the cotton gin fan that was tied across the neck of Until. The top of our journey was in Cash, Mississippi. We stood on the very floor of Bryant’s retailer the place Until and his cousins had entered to purchase sweet. That is the placement the place he was falsely accused.

Visiting all these locations gave me the chance as an grownup to go to locations I by no means went as a baby. I’m certain my dad and mom had been attempting to spare us from the brutal nature of violence perpetrated in opposition to Blacks. As a dad or mum and grandparent, I can perceive wanting to guard your baby. However our historical past shouldn’t be erased. Books shouldn’t be banned.

One place that I’ve been intrigued by since a pupil at Tougaloo was Mound Bayou, Mississippi. I used to be intrigued by the truth that there was an all-Black city in Mississippi that after thrived. I had a romanticized imaginative and prescient of this Black neighborhood. I don’t recall understanding about Mound Bayou as a baby. It actually was not in our historical past books. Just lately, my sisters and I made a decision to take a street journey to Cleveland, Mississippi which would come with Mound Bayou.

As portrayed within the mini-series, Mound Bayou was a thriving neighborhood. Not solely was it thriving, it was a thriving Black neighborhood. It was based by two cousins, Isiah and Joshua Montgomery and Benjamin Gill. It was based in 1887 and aptly referred to as “the Jewel of the Delta.” There was a hospital the place Blacks everywhere in the state would come for good medical care. The all-Black faculty was in contrast favorably with one of the best white colleges within the state. There have been a number of church buildings, a zoo, swimming pool, newspaper(s), insurance coverage firm, banks, credit score union and sawmill, all owned by Black people.

At present, like Farish Avenue, most of these companies are gone. The hospital nonetheless stands and is used because the Delta Well being Heart.

Exploring and studying extra about our historical past may be very rewarding. Select a spot and set out on an journey. As watching the Emmett Until story and visiting these locations allowed us to see how we have now survived as we wrestle for self-determination. As we confront our historical past, we wrestle with love and anger. Understanding our historical past is difficult and uplifting. However we should push ahead. Within the phrases of Maya Angelou, “And Nonetheless I Rise.”

James Hampton, reference librarian on the Eudora Welty Library in Jackson, MS, contributed to this text.





