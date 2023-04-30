Open: This is “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” April 30, 2023





This is the newest version of “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on April 30, 2023, delivered to you by way of CBS News. Joining the host, Margaret Brennan, are 3 prominent participants of the United States House of Representatives: Republican Representatives Nancy Mace and Tony Gonazles, in addition to Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.

