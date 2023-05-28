Open: This is “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 28, 2023

This is “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” which will air on May 28, 2023, on News. Watch News for the latest updates. This week’s episode of “Face the Nation” will feature House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. He will join the show to discuss the tentative debt ceiling deal. Additionally, Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith will talk about the rise of AI. Be the first to know about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by getting browser notifications. Turn on notifications now.



