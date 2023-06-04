Open: This is “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

Texas

This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

June 4, 2023
BC_Reporter

This is “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” – News. Watch News as West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Louisiana Republican Garret Graves discuss what’s next for the country after averting a debt crisis. Additionally, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will talk about how brinkmanship impacts an ever-changing economy. Don’t miss a beat and get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Keep your notifications turned on now.

