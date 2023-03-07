Opening day of session: Renner wants to defend ‘life’; Passidomo doesn’t mention abortion

On the primary day of the 2023 legislative consultation, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo discussed a number of legislative priorities for the Florida Senate, however she used to be mum on a a very powerful subject: additional restrictions on abortion.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Renner made it transparent that it’ll be the House of Representative’s objective to “defend the right to life,” which might most probably imply implementing abortion restrictions. Currently, Florida has a 15-week abortion ban.

Renner mentioned in his opening remarks:

“Every one of us were children once. Our ability to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness-began with life. We must defend the right to life for thousands of boys and girls who deserve to experience life, find love, and enrich the lives of others. Children are a blessing, not a burden.”

He then segued into discussing more than a few tax breaks on diapers and back-to-school buying groceries.

Passidomo’s avoidance on abortion right through her opening day speech is necessary as a result of there could also be a collision in what abortion restrictions must seem like within the state of Florida. Many anti-abortion activists and GOP politicians would really like to see further bans.

Both fighters and supporters of abortion get admission to watch for a rumored 6-week abortion ban to arise right through the 60-day legislative consultation, however main points don’t seem to be but recognized.

There could also be plans to create additional abortion restrictions additional into consultation, the Phoenix prior to now reported.

Andrew Shirvell, govt director for anti-abortion team Florida Voice for the Unborn, mentioned in a press unencumber Tuesday:

“During an exclusive February 20, 2023, meeting that Florida Voice for the Unborn Executive Director Andrew Shirvell and our grassroots supporters had with House Speaker Paul Renner (R–Palm Coast), the Speaker stated that a bill further prohibiting abortion was unlikely to be filed by a House member in the traditional manner, i.e. by the filing deadline today. Rather, such legislation would originate sometime later in the Session as a proposed committee bill.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated that he’s additionally eager about additional limiting abortions, however he has been wary about articulating main points,

The governor used to be no longer in attendance for the Senate President’s speech.

DeSantis used to be scheduled to give his State of the State cope with Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. and he would possibly talk about abortion bans at the moment.

On different problems, Passidomo discussed her signature initative on reasonably priced housing. She mentioned her her written speech:

“Tomorrow, we can take in complete law to create extra doable housing choices for all Floridians. Senator Calatayud’s Live Local Act is geared to assist Floridians at each and every source of revenue stage and degree of lifestyles to find an reasonably priced, handy position to are living, paintings and lift their households. We have heard enter from many Senators and from many stakeholders, and we’ve integrated your comments in crafting this invoice.

“With this legislation all of the families, workers, law enforcement officers, teachers and so many others who are flocking to Florida from high-tax, lock down states can live conveniently close to the communities they serve. I am confident this legislation will pass tomorrow with overwhelming support. And Governor, expect to see it on your desk very soon.”