OpeningsandClosings:Businesshappeningsaroundtheregion|BusinessNews

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Here’swhat’shappeningatbusinessesaroundtheLehighValleyandbeyond.

IlGaatanoRistoranteheldaribbon-cuttingFridayatits665ColumbusAve.,Phillipsburg,location.Therestaurantisundernewadministrationandhasanewmenu,includingsalads($7to$9),pasta($15to$23),andarangeofantipasti,chicken,vealandfishdishesfromabout$15to$25.

TheEastonareahasanewgym:HomemadeFitnessat444CedarvilleRoadinWilliamsTownship.Thegymprovidespersonaltraining,semi-personaltraining,golf-performanceworkouts,bootcamp,sports-performancetrainingandnutritioncoaching.

TheTradingPostDepotat401NorthamptonSt.,Easton,heldagrandopeningThursday.Therusticfurniturestoremakescustomtablesfordiningrooms,desktops,conferencecentersandmore.

“Thetablesreallybecomeconversationpiecesaswell,”accordingtothestore’swebsite.”They’rebothworksofartandtrulyfunctionalfurniture.”

Eachtableishand-craftedandmadefromPennsylvaniawood.

ThechainthatmanyLehighValleyresidentscraveis,sofar,notcomingtotheregion.ThatisTraderJoe’s,theCalifornia-basedgrocerybrandthatsellsgourmetfoods,produce,vegetarianandorganicproducts,andunusualimporteditems.Somelocationssellalcohol,includingCharlesShaw,theso-called”Two-BuckChuck”wine.Two-BuckChuckcosts$3.99atTraderJoe’sstorenearPrinceton,N.J.,butoriginallycost$1.99whenintroducedinCalifornia20yearsago.

Asofnow,thechainisnotplanningonalocallocation:”Unfortunately,anewstoreinLehighValleyisnotonourlist,”accordingtoacompanystatement.

TheKeystonePubinBethlehemTownship,at3259EastonAvenue,hasreopenedafteralengthyandexpensiverenovation.The216-year-oldbuildinghasanewbar,moretelevisionsandanewlayout.

CarbonCountyisgettingatasteofBrazilatUaiBrasilBBQat315LehighAve.UAIserves”rodizio”style,orall-you-can-eat,for$39.99($19.99forages7through10)withmeatofferingsofPicanija,ribeye,NewYorkStrip,pork,chickenandsausagebroughttothetableandsliced.

Thereisa$17.99buffetwithblackbeansonrice,kale,plantain,bacon,carrots,eggs,chickensalad,potatosalad,tomatoandlettuce,andseveralBrazilianofferings.Withthebuffet,meatcanbepurchasedperpoundandshared.SandwichesandBrazilian-styleburgersareavailablefor$8to$13.

OwnersMeirianePessoaandhusbandSoliney,ofWhitehallTownship,donothaverestaurantexperience,buttheydohaveexperiencecookingBrazilianfood.Theychose”uai”forthenamebecauseinPortuguese(thelanguageofBrazil)uaiisanexclamation,sortoflike”wow”inEnglish.

UaiBrasilisattheformersiteofPapaAl’sPizzeria,whichhasmovedto346DelawareAve.

DollarGeneralwantstoincreaseitsfootprintinSchuylkillCounty.Thediscountchainwantstoaddastoreat201PottsvilleSt.inPortCarbon,neartheborderwithMechanicsville.Thesitedeveloperwantsabreakfromparkingrequirements,askingtohave34spotsinsteadoftherequired45.AzoninghearingwillbeheldJune1at6p.m.attheSchuylkillCountyCourthousetoreviewthatrequest.

AnotherformerBethlehemSteelCorp.propertyisgettinganewuse,butthisoneisacrossthecountry.RH,thecompanyformerlyknownasRestorationHardware,hastakentheoldSteelofficesoverlookingtheSanFranciscoBayandconvertedthemintoarestaurantwithtwowinebarsandashowroomofhomefurnishings.

TheformerSteelcompany’spropertieshavebeenreusedlocallyforwarehouses,industryandtheSteelStacksentertainmentvenue,andinBaltimore,ahugelogisticscenter.InBethlehem,thesiteoftheformerMartinTowerwillbeconvertedintoaretail,residentialandofficecomplex.

Shift4,theLehighCounty-basedfinancialtechnologycompany,istakingoverpaymentprocessingattheWellsFargoCenterinPhiladelphia.Shift4willhandleonlineandin-personpaymentsatthehomeofthe76ersandFlyers.Thearenaholdsmorethan250eventsannually.Anevent-levelspacewillbenamedtheShift4Club.Shift4,foundedin1994byJaredIsaacman,isbasedinHanoverTownship,LehighCounty,andhandlesmorethan3.5billiontransactionsannually.

InReading,aChristianschoolhaswonzoningapprovaltoopenattheformerSt.Mark’sEvangelicalandReformedChurchat211W.GreenwichStreet. ArrowsChristianAcademyplanstoopeninAugustwithabout20studentsfromMennonitechurches,enrolledinkindergartenthroughfifthgrade.Theschool’sgoalistoexpandtogradesK-12withamaximumenrollmentof100.Ifenrollmentexceeds50,Arrowswillhavetogobacktothecityforareviewofimpacttotheneighborhoodfromgrowth.

TheBrothersThatJustDoGuttersarenotanewoperation,buttheyareopeninginAllentownat1302N.18thSt.TheBrothersandTheGreaterLehighValleyChamberofCommercewillholdagrandopeningFriday,June3,from3p.m.to5p.m.,witharibbon-cuttingat3:30p.m.RegistrationcanbemadethroughtheChamberwebsite.Thebusiness–thenamesaysitall–willhavemusicandafoodtruckatthegrandopeningcelebration.

St.JohnChrysostomAcademy,anOrthodoxschoolservinggrades1-9startingthisfall,heldagrandopeningatitsSt.FrancisCenter,Bethlehem,campusonWednesday.Theschoolintendstoaddagradeannuallyuntilitservesstudentsthroughhighschool.”StudentswillbeimmersedinaculturewhichputsloveoflearningandloveofGodatthecenterofallacademicpursuits,”accordingtotheschool.St.JohnChrysostomwasanearlychurchfatherwhoservedasanarchbishopofConstantinople.Hediedintheyear407.

Thedigitalfinancialworldmarcheson,andtraditionalbranchesclose.TheWellsFargobankbranchat541MainSt.inSlatingtonisduetocloseAug.3.ThenearestbranchisinSchnecksville,aboutfivemilesaway.Meanwhile,aWellsFargolocationat541PierceSt.inKingston,LuzerneCounty,closedearlierthismonth.Abankspokeswomansaidthebranchnetworkisconstantlybeingevaluatedintermsofcustomerneeds.

TheglobaleconomyreachedoutinabigwaytoVizinexRFID,amakerofradiofrequencyidentificationtagsinEastAllenTownship.AssaAbloyABofSwedenhasacquiredtheNorthamptonCounty-basedcompanyforanundisclosedprice.Vizinex’sproductscanbeusedtotracemedicalequipment,drillingparts,weaponsandalmostanyotherphysicalproduct.RFIDtagsareusedforsecurityandtomonitorsupplychains.VizinekwillbemergedintoAssaAbloy’sHIDGlobalunit.

EastonCommons,ashoppingcenteranchoredbyGiantFoodsat2920EastonAve.,BethlehemTownship,hasanewname:TheShopsatBethlehem.Manyshopperswerenotawareoftheoldname,andEastonisaboutsevenmilestotheeast.ThenewnamereflectsthelocationinthetownshipandacrossthestreetfromtheCityofBethlehem.

“Wefeltthenameoftheshoppingcentershouldbemorerepresentativeofthecommunityitserves,”SarahFinneyMiller,vicepresidentatNAISummit,saidofthechange.NAISummithandlesleasingatTheShopsatBethlehem.AmongtheothertenantsareMAXXFitness,DairyQueenandVic’sBagels.
About274apartmentsarebeingaddedontwoparcelsadjacenttoTheShops,withmoredwellingplannedfortheeastonFarmersvilleRoadinthetownshipandtothenorthalongLindenStreetinBethlehem.

DecorHomeFurniture,achainwithalocationinWhitehallTownship,ishintingonitsFacebookpageabouttakingspaceatthePalmerParkMall.InasocialmediapostfromEaston,thefurnitureretailershowsvacantspaceatthemallthatusedtohouseaBon-Tonstore.

TheoldMontexTextilesMilloffSouthSixthStreetinAllentownmaybecomeanewapartmentdevelopment.CityCouncilhasapprovedazoningchangethatwouldallowresidentialdevelopment,inthiscase,144apartmentstotalinfourthree-storybuildings.Nofinalplanhasbeenpresentedandthereareseverallevelsofapprovalstillneeded.Someresidentsopposetheproposaltoaddmulti-familydwellingsinaneighborhoodofmostlysingle-familyhouses.







