Operation Crossing Guard finds drivers violating rules at railroad crossings

DEERFIELD BEACH – Just just a few days after the Broward County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Brightline for Operation Crossing Guard, statistics from the primary 4 days reveal how drivers are breaking the legislation.

“Just like a red light as soon as that light turns red that traffic signal is now considered you must stop,” Sgt. Todd Michael with Broward Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

Signs close to every railway crossing inform drivers precisely the place to cease, but practically each single time, drivers stopped far previous the road. “So it’s just getting the mindset out to the general public right now.”

Operation Cross Guard kicked off final week. “What you’re seeing is motor deputies as well as vehicles from patrol watching traffic maintaining that visual of what’s going on constantly,” Michael mentioned.

It additionally contains citations. A ticket for attempting to get round a downed arm is $205. That’s greater than for working a purple mild. Statistics from the marketing campaign present: 86 drivers stopping on the railroad tracks, 52 drivers driving round closed arms, 50 individuals coming into with out sufficient house to clear, 27 blocking intersections or crosswalks, and eight individuals strolling round a closed gate, and people are simply those that have been caught.

“On moving violations you could be assessed points,” Michael reminded drivers.

More factors may have an effect on insurance coverage charges however obeying the legislation may assist to keep away from fines and save lives.