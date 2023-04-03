Operation Lone Star officers thwart human trafficking operations | Texas

(The Center Square) – Operation Lone Star officers continue to apprehend single, military-age men and human smugglers as they enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico, crossing the Rio Grande River between ports of entry in an attempt to avoid detection.

As illegal border activity continues to increase in West Texas, air and ground teams are working to apprehend mostly single, military-age men wearing camouflage as they make their way north hiking through remote, rough and rugged desert terrain.

In one enforcement action, Texas DPS Air Ops working with a brush team on the ground identified and apprehended 36 Colombians, Mexicans and Guatemalans. After they’d hiked through ravines and mountainous terrain, they were apprehended hiding in a cave south of Van Horn in Culberson County in the Big Bend Sector, authorities said. All were apprehended and processed by U.S. Border Patrol.

In El Paso, DPS troopers identified a stash house and found 23 people inside, all citizens of Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. The stash house – used to shelter people being smuggled into the U.S., was managed by a U.S. citizen originally from Mexico, DPS said. The U.S. citizen was arrested and charged with operating a stash house. The 23 illegal foreign nationals were referred to Border Patrol.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state increased its reward for those who provide information about stash houses. The Texas legislature is also passing extensive legislation this year to increase penalties for human smuggling.

State and local law enforcement in Kinney and Uvalde counties also continue to apprehend human smugglers on a daily basis.

In one instance, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner on Highway 674 was being pursued while driving with its hazard lights on. When the driver finally pulled over, the trooper learned he was a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally attempting to smuggle 6 Hondurans into the U.S. illegally. They included two unaccompanied minors, ages 7 and 11, and three adults and one child, who were referred to Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and smuggling of persons under age 18.

In Uvalde County, troopers stopped a female resident from Missouri who was driving a U-Haul truck late at night on Highway 334. One female trooper asked her what was inside the truck and she said, “I swear on the life of my kids I have no idea.”

“So, you don’t know what’s in the back of the U-Haul?,” the trooper asked. “No ma’am,” she said.

“But you’re moving?” the trooper asked. “Yes, I’m moving this person,” the driver replied. “I’m just trying to make some extra money and I was asked to drive the truck.”

Another trooper opened the back of the truck and found 15 illegal foreign nationals, including three children, inside. They were referred to Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested and asked the trooper, “what am I being arrested for?” The trooper replied, “human smuggling.”

On a private ranch in Jim Hogg County, a DPS brush team located and arrested five Mexican nationals who’d illegally entered the U.S. and were trespassing on private property. They were all wearing camouflage clothes and backpacks and had carpet attached to the soles of their shoes. Foreign nationals illegally entering between ports of entry often wear carpet on their shoes in order to hide their footprints and avoid detection and capture, law enforcement officers have explained to The Center Square.

Since Abbott launched OLS in March 2021, as of March 31, 2023, state and local law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 360,000 illegal foreign nationals and made over 26,000 criminal arrests, with over 24,000 felony charges reported. Texas law enforcement officers have also seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl over the same time period, enough to kill more than everyone in the U.S.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border,” the governor maintains. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.”