OPINION: Support Alysse Caste for County Superintendent of Schools

By Don Macleay

I voted for Alysse Castro to exchange L.Ok. Monroe for Alameda County Superintendent of Faculties

Alameda County Superintendent of Faculties is a kind of down-ballot elected positions that the majority of us have no idea about, who holds the job now, and even what roll the county performs in our public training.

Most of us don’t even know that the place exists.

So why do I care? As a result of L.Ok. Monroe supported the method that closed some Oakland public Ok-12 faculties this 12 months, and Alysse Castro is aware of how and why the claimed price range financial savings don’t actually ship as promised.

To make an extended story brief, when one closes a college, we nonetheless have to serve the scholars, make use of the academics, defend the services, all with out some great benefits of the varsity that we already had up and operating within the neighborhood the place it’s wanted.

All that creates new prices. Ultimately little, if any, cash is saved by closing a college.

The explanations given by Monroe to make use of State of California authority on the county stage and demand these college closures for the varsity district to “to stay a going concern” have extra to do with ideology than funds. There’s a view that faculties needs to be run like enterprise. That view has held a number of sway for a very long time with none of the market miracle outcomes we had been promised.

As to competence, background, and expertise, the 2 candidates are extremely certified and extra comparable to one another than they wish to say. Incumbent Monroe has expertise, and candidate Castro additionally has an extended background at school finance and administration worthy of respect.

When it got here to closing Oakland faculties regardless of the opposition of the Oakland training group and regardless of our balanced college district price range, the distinction got here principally right down to a judgment name.

Ms. Monroe made the fallacious name, and Ms. Castro has stated she’s going to change coverage.

So, Alysse Castro has my vote.

Don Macleay is an Oakland guardian and previous District 1 college board candidate in 2016, The views expressed are private and never official views of any group.

