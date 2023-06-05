Opponents, supporters of affirmative action face off

Opponents and supporters of affirmative action engage in heated debate in a News report. The Supreme Court’s impending decisions on two cases that question the use of race in college and university admissions serve as the backdrop for correspondent Rita Braver’s interviews with a prominent activist who has filed numerous lawsuits against affirmative action in higher education, as well as with advocates on both sides of the polarizing issue. Stay ahead of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications now.



