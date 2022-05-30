Oregon football recruiting: Four-star DB Kodi Decambra commits to Ducks over Pac-12 rivals

Oregon added a significant dedication on Memorial Day as four-star security Kodi Decambra dedicated to the Geese on CBS Sports activities HQ. Decambra chosen Oregon over an inventory of finalists that included Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Washington, amongst others.

Decambra is the sixth member of Dan Lanning’s first full recruiting class at Oregon and turns into the sixth dedication. His addition pushes the Geese simply exterior the highest 15 of the 2023 recruiting rankings. 4 of Oregon’s six commitments joined within the month of Could, together with top-200 receivers Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart.

The rising senior Decambra boasts a promising 6-foot, 175-pound body that has helped him stand out on one of the crucial proficient highschool groups within the nation. Decambra ranks because the No. 255 total prospect within the 247Sports activities Composite rankings and the No. 24 security within the recruiting class. He posted a verified 4.53 within the 40-yard sprint and 39.8-inch vertical at The Opening Finals in 2019.

“Versatile prospect that may play both security place and add worth as a man-t0-man defender within the slot,” 247Sports activities nationwide recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in a scouting report. “Will add worth to a protection along with his place versatility and multidimensional ability set. Might see the sector early in some sub-packages and on particular groups. Initiatives a excessive stage multi-year starter at a Energy 5 program on the subsequent stage.”