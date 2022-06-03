Oregon State pitcher Mariah Mazon unavailable to play against Florida in Women’s College World Series

Oregon State suffered an infinite blow earlier than the beginning of the Girls’s Faculty World Collection as the college introduced that pitcher Mariah Mazon is out for Thursday’s opener in opposition to Florida.

OSU didn’t give a purpose for Mazon’s absence apart from to say she’s unavailable.

Mazon is the Beavers’ prime pitcher and the college’s profession strikeout chief. The primary-team all-Pac-12 pitcher was anticipated to start out the four p.m. opener in opposition to Florida. Mazon is 17-11 with 220 strikeouts this season.

As well as, Mazon is one among Oregon State’s prime hitters. Mazon leads the staff with 40 RBI, and she or he is hitting .366 with 12 dwelling runs this season.

Freshman pitcher Sarah Haendiges (13-6) will begin in opposition to Florida.

