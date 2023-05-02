Original ChopShop Adds New Menu Items





Next week, the Original ChopShop is dropping new menu items. Beginning on May 9, 2023, the ChopShop will also begin offering greens as a new base for its protein bowl category.

“Our goal as we expand the menu is to allow for more customization for guests at all times of the day, whether they are coming in for breakfast, a quick snack or a meal at lunch or dinner time,” said ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “With these menu additions, we are opening up a whole new offering of flavor profiles and use cases for the brand.”

The Original ChopShop has 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Houston and Atlanta.

It currently offers meal options for any time of the day, featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, protein shakes and acai bowls.

The company is adding three new items – a new base for its protein bowls, a new hummus and a new bowl.

“We are always searching for ways to make our ‘feel good food’ even more customizable. We’ve added the option of greens as a base which will make our most popular menu category even more modifiable to meet the dietary needs and preferences of every guest,” said Morgan.

The Original ChopShop will also introduce a house-blended red pepper hummus on May 9. The hummus will be made with chickpeas, lemon juice, roasted red pepper, garlic, tahini sesame paste, olive oil, salt and water, and served with new house-baked tortilla chips.

Additionally, a new hot honey chicken bowl will be available for a limited time.

The bowl is made with brown rice, spring mix tossed in red wine vinaigrette, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, red pepper hummus, chicken and topped with hot honey sauce, Greek yogurt sauce and served with house-baked chips.

“Menu innovation continues to be a focus for us, and we’re excited to introduce our better-for-you hot honey chicken and hummus bowl, which creatively features flavors and ingredients that are completely different than any of the bowls found on our menu today,” said Morgan.

The limited time hot honey chicken bowl is available May 9 through July 31. For more information, click here.