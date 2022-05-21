Editor's Pick

Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Adley Rutschman, Will Catch Saturday vs. Tampa Bay in Debut

May 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a massive rebuild, and they are confident they have the young talent to do it. The next piece in the puzzle arrives on Saturday, with catcher Adley Rutschman joining the team from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rutschman is expected to make his major-league debut Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Rutschman, the top prospect in minor-league baseball and the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon State, was hitting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season in 19 games in the minor leagues this season.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram