Orioles mount wild comeback win over Yankees with eight-run seventh inning

One night time after being defeated in a walk-off end, the Baltimore Orioles staged a outstanding comeback to tie their collection in opposition to the New York Yankees within the Bronx. Down 5-1 within the seventh inning, the Orioles had just a 5% probability of successful the sport according to fundamental win expectancy.

The Yankees’ starter, Nestor Cortes, started the fateful inning via giving up a stroll to Anthony Santander and a line-drive unmarried to Austin Hays. Adam Frazier, the following batter, in the end hit a three-run house run simply within the right-field foul pole. The quick porch particular introduced the Orioles to inside one run and ended Cortes’ night time. Unfortunately for the Yankees, their aid pitchers Jimmy Cordero and Albert Abreu would truthful no higher within the seventh inning:

The above double was once struck via rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson, and it gave the Orioles the lead that they refused to relinquish. After in any case getting the 3rd out with Frazier’s at-bat, the Orioles had scored 8 runs (and despatched 12 batters to the plate) within the seventh inning, seizing the lead, 9-5. That inning marked the Orioles’ best with regards to runs since September 2021 after they scored 9 runs within the 8th inning in opposition to the Royals. While the Yankees scored one run within the backside of the seventh inning, they have been not able to rally additional and misplaced the sport 9-6 finishing their 5-game win streak and staining the nineteenth comeback win for the Orioles of the 2023 season. The Yankees, however, have now blown 9 leads leading to losses this season.

Heading into the rubber fit of the collection, the Orioles are at a season-best 15 video games above .500 with a file of 32-17. Though they nonetheless path the Rays within the aggressive AL East, the O’s second-best file within the league has put them 3 video games forward of the Yankees within the standings.