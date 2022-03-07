Orlando Brown free agency 2022: Chiefs expected to apply franchise tag to three-time Pro Bowl tackle

It appears the first domino has fallen in the conversation on which pending NFL free agents will be hit with a franchise tag first. The league’s deadline for teams to assign a tag — should they choose to use one — is Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m., and Orlando Brown is the first player expected to receive one. The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly apply the franchise tag to Brown ahead of the deadline, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, in what should begin a cascade of other assigned tags around the league.

There has long been hope by the Chiefs that a long-term deal could be worked out with Brown that would allow them to avoid pulling the trigger on a tag that is projected to carve out a fully guaranteed $16.7 million from their salary cap, but it was not to be. The two sides will still have time to hash out a multi-year contract even with the tag applied, however, with the deadline to do so being in mid-July — at which point Brown would be forced to play under the tag for the 2022 season if a new contract is not in place.

And until/unless a deal is worked out, the $16.7 million hit will remain on the Chiefs salary cap, impacting what they will or will not be able to do in free agency.

Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler who made his way to the NFL by way of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, a former third-round pick who quickly made a name for himself. Having played mostly at offensive guard, Brown made it clear he wanted to play tackle, but that wasn’t in the Ravens plans, so they struck a trade deal with the Chiefs to send Brown to Kansas City in 2021. He’d hit the ground running for head coach Andy Reid in helping to protect former league MVP Patrick Mahomes, earning another Pro Bowl nod in the process.

Having traded multiple picks to acquire him and having now seen how dominant he truly is, the Chiefs aren’t going to allow Brown a chance to field offers from other teams while they try to get him to accept theirs.