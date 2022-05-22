Orlando calendar project seeks shutterbugs with an eye for history – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a photography enthusiast, the City of Orlando has a mission for you: Take a photo that’s worthy of being featured in its 2023 Historic Preservation Board calendar.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The popular publication has been around since 1991, depicting some of Orlando’s historic treasures.
Project organizers said this year’s theme will include photographs taken in the historic Park Lake/Highland neighborhood.
But before you start snapping, there are some basic contest rules you should know.
READ: Orlando man scratches his way to ‘gold,’ wins $5 million in Florida Lottery game
Photos should feature structures that are at least 50 years old.
Subject content may include the entire structure or individual details.
Exterior and interior images of the subject are allowed.
READ: 9 things to do this weekend: Orlando Fringe Festival, Monster Jam World Finals, MEGACON and more
The image must be taken within the boundaries of historic Park Lake/Highland, which are:
- Virginia Drive to the north
- Mills Avenue to the east
- Colonial Drive to the south
- Highland Avenue to the west
All photographs must be submitted or postmarked by 5 p.m. on July 11, 2022.
The project is sponsored by McCoy Federal Credit Union and photographers whose works are selected to appear in the calendar will also receive a $100 honorarium.
READ: What you need to know before booking that summer vacation home
For full details on how to submit your official photos for the City of Orlando 2023 Historic Preservation Board Calendar, click here.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.