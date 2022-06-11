Orlando lawmaker calls for early suspension of Florida gas tax

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, referred to as for an instantaneous moratorium on the Florida gas tax Friday, calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to take motion and supply “immediate fuel price relief” for Florida residents.

DeSantis signed a tax invoice in May that might put a brief maintain on the gas tax — in addition to grant tax breaks for different objects — beginning in October to assist residents affected by inflation.

[TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | Missing baby of dead Florida couple found alive over 40 years later, authorities say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to lawmakers, the rationale the maintain will start in October is to ensure vacationers coming to the state throughout summer time months received’t take benefit of the tax aid aimed toward Florida residents.

However, Stewart stated the maintain wants to return sooner fairly than later.

“People need immediate relief from these ever-increasing prices,” she stated. “Earlier this year, the legislature passed the one-month Motor Fuel Tax Relief, which is scheduled to begin in October. At the time, we were told that delaying it until then would reap the most benefits for Floridians, as opposed to tourists. The pain of these prices, however, is being felt now, and delaying this critical financial relief for several months helps no one, least of all Floridians.”

Florida’s present gas tax sits at roughly 25 cents per gallon, which Stewart stated is compounded by the rising value of items in Florida.

Ad

“I implore you to activate a State of Emergency to suspend Florida’s Gas Tax immediately and to extend it for three additional months this summer,” she stated. “Floridians are suffering. This pain at the pump can be felt by every Floridian across the economic spectrum, reflected not just in the cost to fill up the tank but the cascade effect helping to drive up the prices of food, rent, insurance — the list goes on.”

The common value of gas in Florida was roughly $4.77 per gallon as of Tuesday, in response to a consultant of AAA.