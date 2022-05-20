Front Page

Orlando Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr. Expects Team to Be ‘Lit’ Next Season

May 20, 2022
Excitement is brewing all around Central Florida after it was announced that the Orlando Magic would have the first pick in the NBA Draft this summer, the first time the franchise has owned the top selection since 2004.

And that excitement has permeated all over the team, including power forward Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter Jr., 23, completed his first full season with the Magic this past season after being traded from the Chicago Bulls during the 2020-21 season for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

Carter Jr. went on to have the best season of his career last year, scoring 15 points per game and grabbing 10.5 rebounds, both career-highs for the four-year veteran.



