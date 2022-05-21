Front Page

Orlando Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Ranks Low in No. 1 Pick Rankings

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Assuming the Orlando Magic keep the top overall pick that was awarded to the team during this week’s NBA Draft Lottery, it will have two No. 1 overall picks on the roster.

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz

Likely either Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Auburn’s Jabari Smith will join 2017 top overall pick Markelle Fultz in Orlando. 

And with the draft lottery circling the news this past week, Locked On Podcasts took the opportunity to rank the No. 1 overall picks of the past decade, and Fultz didn’t rank too high.

The podcast ranked Fultz ninth out of 10 prospects, with only 2013 top pick Anthony Bennett ranking lower.

