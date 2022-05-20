Front Page

Orlando Magic Offseason Buzz: Mo Bamba Recruiting Donovan Mitchell to New York Knicks?

May 20, 2022
After being awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, big changes could be on the horizon for the Orlando Magic — quite literally, as big man Mo Bamba is set to hit the restricted free agency market in less than two months.

The Harlem native hasn’t officially left the Magic yet, but he’s already reverting back to his roots and doing his utmost to make the New York Knicks a better team.

Bamba, likely on his way out of Orlando after four seasons, is the latest New York City representative to try and recruit Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to blue and orange. Knicks fans were quick to notice that Bamba joined Mitchell’s live session on Instagram with the message “come home.” Mitchell is likewise a New York native, hailing from Elmsford in Westchester County, the site of the Knicks’ practice facility in Tarrytown.

