Orlando Magic ‘Willing to Listen’ to Trades For No. 1 Pick?

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Orlando Magic are set to pick with the first overall pick in this summer’s draft for the first time since 2004 … but there’s a slight chance that might not happen.

By holding the most prized possession in the draft, Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond is going to be popular over the next few weeks.

In an interview with 96.9 The Game’s Brandon Kravitz, Hammond says that he “expects to get calls” for the No. 1 pick.

Considering the Magic had the second-worst record in the league last season (22-60), it would likely take a lot for the team to consider relinquishing the top pick. 



