Orlando Pride defeat Florida State University, remain unbeaten in preseason play





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Orlando Pride persisted its preseason on Saturday afternoon, knocking off Florida State University in a 2-1 street victory.

Emily Madril — decided on in January’s NWSL Draft at No. 3 total out of FSU — and Adriana each and every scored their first objectives in red to stay the Pride unbeaten in exhibition play. The Seminoles’ lone function marked the primary that Orlando has conceded via 4 fits.

The Pride will conclude their preseason slate on Friday, March 17 with a closed-door fit towards NWSL Washington. Orlando kicks off the steady season at Portland on March 26 prior to the house opener on Sunday, April 2 towards Angel City.

Single fit tickets for all 2023 regular-season house video games are to be had now by way of clicking here.

Photo credit score: FSU Athletics

