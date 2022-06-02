Orlando to Tampa rail connection receives crucial early funding | Florida News | Orlando

Lastly, a plan to attach Orlando to Tampa by way of rail is en route.
Yesterday, the Home of Representatives for the State of Florida issued a grant of $15.eight million to a bunch together with the practice operators Brightline and SunRail and native governments in Central Florida.
The cash is a drop within the deliberate bucket of cash to create a brand new rail line between Orlando and Tampa. This funding — which pays for environmental, building and value research wanted to place collectively a complete plan for the venture — got here from the US Division of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Security Enhancements Grant Program. Brightline plans to match the grant dollar-for-dollar.
As soon as the venture is accomplished, the Orlando-area rail will probably be run by native authorities entities. Brightline will lease the tracks to finish its treks between Tampa and Orlando. The corporate has spent the final decade or so connecting a lot of South and Central Florida by way of rail.
In late 2020, Disney and Brightline made an settlement that the practice would have a cease at Disney Springs. This line would create a connection from Miami, Palm Seaside, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Boca Raton and Port of Miami to Disney.
The road is anticipated to be up and operating by 2025 at a reported price of $1 billion.