



An Orlando woman, Sarah Ramsammy, has been charged with DUI and reckless riding after she crashed her vehicle into the inlet at Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsammy was once riding at 50 mph previous beachgoers and virtually hit a kid sooner than plunging into the water. Witnesses on the scene known as the driving force reckless, and bodycam photos confirmed Ramsammy being puzzled about her conduct to which she spoke back with “OK.”

Ramsammy’s blood alcohol focus reportedly measured at 0.153. The fees towards her come with DUI, reckless riding, and failure to obey a visitors keep an eye on instrument. Despite the intense nature of the fees, Ramsammy was once launched on $1,500 bond in line with the sheriff’s place of business.

