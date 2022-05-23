Front Page

O’Rourke outlines plan for Texas veterans at Armed Forces Day event

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Although his campaign signs are black and white, the Democrat running for governor wanted to come across as red, white and Beto.

In town late Saturday afternoon with his People of Texas campaign, Beto O’Rouke spent the majority of his 20 minutes talking about veterans’ issues and how their lives would be improved if he were elected president.

The candidate, who has spoken here at a park, outdoor courtyard, historic theater and miniature golf course added The People’s Plaza to the list. A sizeable turnout greeted O’Rourke and cheered for Linda Goolsbee, the Democrat who is opposing Republican Stan Lambert for the District 71 statehouse seat.

He knows the challenge because he’s trying to become the first Democrat elected governor since Ann Richards – 32 years ago.

“We have your back,” O’Rourke told Goolsbee.

Emcee Tom Watson, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress, surveyed the crowd and deemed in Betoland.

