Osage Casinos shares plans for new property in Missouri ancestral homelands | Local News

Osage Casinos released renderings of a planned property at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on Wednesday.

The property will be part of a new entertainment district in Missouri announced last fall by the Osage Nation. The multiple-phase project comes with an estimated $60 million investment in the region.

The Osage Nation once thrived in Missouri with a population of up to 200,000 tribal members at its height.

“We are thrilled to release these renderings to Osage Nation members in a time when Chief (Geoffrey) Standing Bear is conducting monumental cultural efforts in our ancestral lands,” Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in a news release. “Our casino has been nationally recognized for providing world-class gaming, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to Lake of the Ozarks.”

Phase 1 of the process includes construction of a casino, sports bar, restaurant and meeting space. Additionally, it includes a hotel, which will have general rooms, suites, a fitness and exercise facility, a pool and hot tub, and a pool bar.

Phase 1 construction is expected to start upon approval from the Department of the Interior.