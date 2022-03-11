OSBI identifies remains in 1995 cold case







The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has recognized the stays of a lady discovered partially buried in Caddo County greater than 25 years in the past as Katrina Bentivegna, a 20-year-old Midwest Metropolis lady. The OSBI Chilly Case Unit submitted Bentivegna’s DNA to Parabon Nanolabs in March 2021, based on a information launch. Authorities mentioned the lab submitted outcomes again with doable genetic matches in August 2021. OSBI brokers contacted doable family members requesting DNA samples to match to Bentivegna’s. The information launch mentioned brokers have been not too long ago notified the comparisons have been matched, and Bentivegna’s household was notified she was positively recognized. “We’re thrilled to have the ability to reunite Katrina together with her household,” OSBI Director Ricky Adams mentioned in an announcement. “Whereas it took 27 years to have the ability to ship the information, we by no means stopped working to establish Katrina. We pursue all choices out there on the time for victims, and typically we’ve to attend for technological advances like forensic genetic family tree. Step one in circumstances like that is to establish the sufferer. Now we proceed our pursuit of justice for Katrina.” Bentivegna’s physique was found on April 24, 1995, close to Route 66 and Freeway 281 in Caddo County. Authorities mentioned it was tough to establish the physique on the time as a result of her ft, fingers and head have been eliminated. A cranium was present in 1996, and the OSBI later confirmed by DNA comparability that it belonged to the physique present in 1995. Bentivegna moved to Oklahoma in the summertime of 1993. She was married in November of 1993 and is survived by her son. “I admire all of the arduous work the OSBI has put into figuring out my mom,” Bentivegna’s son mentioned within the information launch. “There have been many unanswered questions over the previous 27 years, however now I’ve closure in understanding what occurred to my mother.” Anybody who has details about Bentivegna’s homicide is requested to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or electronic mail [email protected]





