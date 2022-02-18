Oscar nominations revealed, with 10 movies announced as 2022 best picture nominees | FULL LIST

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation. *Scroll down for a list of nominees in all 23 categories*
Leading the pack of nominees is “The Power of the Dog,” which earned 12 nominations. Close behind was “Dune” with 10. “Belfast” and “West Side Story” tied with seven apiece and “King Richard” scored six nominations.
This year’s best picture nominees are: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”
“The Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, a nominee for 1993’s “The Piano,” became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Last year, Chloé Zhao became just the second woman to ever win the award. Campion’s director of photography, Ari Wegner, also became the second woman ever nominated for best cinematography. The only previous woman to do so was Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound” in 2018.
The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will have a host at the helm for the first time since 2018.
2022 Oscar nominees
(Not listed in order of presentation)
Best Picture
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
Directing
“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh
“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi
“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion
“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”
Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”
Will Smith in “King Richard”
Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”
Judi Dench in “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur in “CODA”
Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”
Cinematography
“Dune” Greig Fraser
“Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen
“The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel
“West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“CODA” Screenplay by Sin Heder
“Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
“Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
“The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
“The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
“King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin
“Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Animated Feature Film
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
International Feature Film
“Drive My Car” Japan
“Flee” Denmark
“The Hand of God” Italy
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan
“The Worst Person in the World” Norway
Documentary Feature
“Ascension”
“Attica”
“Flee”
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
“Writing with Fire”
Documentary Short Subject
“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
Animated Short Film
“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper”
Live Action Short Film
“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Music (Original Score)
“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell
“Dune” Hans Zimmer
“Encanto” Germaine Franco
“Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias
“The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood
Sound
“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
“Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
“No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
“The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
“West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Film Editing
“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin
“Dune” Joe Walker
“King Richard” Pamela Martin
“The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras
“tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Costume Design
“Cruella” Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
“Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
“Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira
“West Side Story” Paul Tazewell
Makeup and Hairstyling
“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
“Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
“Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
“House of Gucci” Gran Lundstrm, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Visual Effects
“Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
“Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
“No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Production Design
“Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
“Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
“The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
“West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
