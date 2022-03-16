Oscars, by the numbers

Gett Photos

With the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 quick approaching, the monetary wonks at WalletHub have executed a deep dive into the numbers for Hollywood’s greatest night time.

For instance, WalletHub’s consultants say the ceremony prices $42.9 million to tug off. The 50,000-square-foot Oscars pink carpet alone, really 30 rolls strung collectively, prices $24,700 bucks, and takes 18 staff to put in over lots of of hours.

Talking of lots of, the precise price of the gold-plated prize is $400 — a pittance in comparison with what it is price to a winner’s monetary backside line with future roles, which might leap by 60% after a win, in response to the positioning’s quantity crunchers.

The most costly outfit ever worn to the Academy Awards was Cate Blanchett‘s 2014 red carpet look. She wore an Armani Privé gown embellished with $100,000 price of Swarovski crystals, and her entire ensemble — full with Chopard jewellery that includes 62 opals, plus a diamond bracelet and ring — was price a document $18.1 million.

That stated, even that was bargain-basement in comparison with the 128-carat fancy yellow Tiffany diamond Lady Gaga wore around her neck in 2019. The $30 million necklace — a document for any Oscar jewellery piece — was a very good luck allure, as she picked up a trophy that yr for her A Star Is Born track “Shallow.”

WalletHub additionally famous it prices $80,000 for a pair to attend the costliest Oscar get together, Self-importance Truthful‘s post-show gala.

Lastly, an Oscars reward bag can include greater than $200,000 price of SWAG, the positioning says. Final yr’s providing additionally contained an NFT of the late Chadwick Boseman that was reportedly price $1.2 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.