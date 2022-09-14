OSU receives 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for 11th straight year

Oklahoma State University’s streak continues.

On Sept. 13, INSIGHT into Diversity magazine released its list of 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipients, and OSU was again among the honorees. This year marks 11 straight years for OSU to receive the prestigious award, which was first established 11 years ago.

In total, 104 institutions of higher education received the 2022 HEED Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

“Once again, OSU is honored and humbled to have its demonstrated commitment to sustaining and enriching our culture of inclusion recognized with the 2022 HEED Award,” said Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, OSU chief diversity officer and vice president of the Division of Institutional Diversity. “OSU is one of seven schools in the nation, and the only institution in the state, to have earned this nationally prestigious award for 11 consecutive years. The longevity of the university’s efforts certainly signifies a legacy of leadership in inclusive excellence. The leadership of President Kayse Shrum and her administration, as well as the OSU A&M Board of Regents, continues to proudly and boldly exhibit an unparalleled level of resilience and innovation in our efforts to advance DEI in alignment with the land-grant mission of OSU.”

The HEED Award is the only national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campus. The 104 honorees will be featured in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — as well as continued leadership support for diversity and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine publisher. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across campus.”

In addition to being honored as a 2022 HEED Award recipient, Insight into Diversity magazine recognized OSU as a Diversity Champion for the sixth straight year. Only select institutions that rank in the top tier of HEED Award recipients earn this additional recognition. Diversity Champions exemplify an exceptional commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across their campus communities, including in academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels. These institutions demonstrate visionary leadership, serve as role models and set the standard for thousands of U.S. college campuses striving for inclusive excellence.

To see the full list of 2022 HEED Award recipients, visit insightintodiversity.com/about-the-heed-award/2022-recipients/.

