OU Hosts Alabama, Drake – University of Oklahoma

19 Oklahoma
Alabama
Drake
Feb. 11, 6 p.m./ Feb. 13, 1 p.m. / Norman
NORMAN – The No. 19 Oklahoma men’s tennis team continues their homestand this weekend at the Headington Family Tennis Center with matches against Alabama and Drake. The Sooners will compete against Alabama on Friday at 6 p.m. CT then face Drake at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.
“Let’s bring the energy again this Friday and Sunday,” head coach Nick Crowell said. “Our fans have been amazing and we’d love to have everyone out again.”
MATCHDAY BASICS
The Sooners’ 2022 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public and free of charge. Due to the elimination of concessions at the Headington Family Tennis Center, fans are encouraged to bring in their own food and drinks. OU implemented a clear bag policy.
Free pizza will be provided to the first 50 fans at both matches this weekend. Through the month of February, the Oklahoma tennis teams will recognize Black History Month at all of their matches. In between doubles and singles play, fans will the opportunity to participate in a game and win a free television courtesy of Oklahoma men’s tennis.
Fans can keep up with the live stats for the matches or watch on Playsight.
LAST TIME OUT
The Sooners began February with a dominant weekend, defeating Wichita State and Arkansas to bring their record to 8-1.
The Sooners took down Wichita State, 6-1, on Feb. 4, led by a 6-4 doubles victory by Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard on court one. Mason Beiler and Nathan Han clinched the doubles point for OU 6-3 at the No. 3 spot.
Martinez struck first in singles play, tallying a 6-1, 6-3 win over Orel Ovil on court two. No. 54 Jordan Hasson continued the momentum for the Sooners, defeating Lo 6-1, 6-4 on court five. No. 31 Beiler came up big for OU, clinching the match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Acevedo on the top line.
OU played out the remaining courts, picking up two more victories. Justin Schlageter earned a 6-4, 6-3 win against Richards on court six, while No.49 Mandlik picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory on court four against Mrsic.
Against Arkansas, who received votes in the latest ITA Poll, the Sooners dominated 5-2, beginning with the doubles point. Martinez and Hotard finished first with a 6-3 victory on court one. Beiler and Han clinched the match on court three with a 6-4 victory.
In singles, No. 54 Jordan Hasson struck first on the singles side of competition, notching a 6-2, 6-3 win over Oscar Pinto Sansano on court five. Arkansas got on the board after Manuel took court six 6-2, 6-3 against Justin Schlageter.
Martinez picked up a big win over No. 25 Bucan on court two. Martinez’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Bucan marked his second ranked win on the season and the highest in his singles career.
No. 49 Mandlik clinched the match for OU with a 6-4, 6-4 victory on court four against Burdet.
The remaining courts played out with Beiler and Anselmo taking their matches to a third set 10-point tiebreaker. No. 31 Beiler claimed the top court 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 [11-9] against No. 102 Alex Reco.
UP NEXT
The Sooners will take a week off of competition before hosting Texas A&M and Baylor on Feb. 25 and 27. Oklahoma will face Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 25, while their matchup against Baylor is set for 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 27.