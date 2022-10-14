OU-Kansas: Game rundown

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners, in hopes of ending their three-game shedding streak, return residence to tackle the Nineteenth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Here’s the sport rundown.

TV: ESPN2 — Dave Flemming (PBP), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline Reporter)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

Weather: 76 levels, Sunny (0% probability rain), SW 10 mph

Current Vegas odds: OU -8.5

Injuries/Suspensions: OU — QB Dillon Gabriel (head), DB Billy Bowman (undisclosed); KAN — QB Jalon Daniels (shoulder), RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. (undisclosed), WR Trevor Wilson (suspension), S Jayson Gilliom (undisclosed)

More broadcast particulars: Online — ESPN+; Radio — 107.7 The Franchise KRXO-FM; Stream — fuboTV

ESPN2’s nationwide broadcast crew consists of Dave Flemming on play-by-play and Rod Gilmore as analyst, with former KFOR reporter Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines. As for the radio name, it’s the identical as everybody has grown so accustomed to for greater than a decade now, with Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland bringing it to you and Teddy Lehman as analyst, Gabe Ikard as sideline analyst and Chris Plank serving because the sideline reporter.

This marks the primary time since 1992 that Kansas enters the competition within the Associated Press Top 25 and Oklahoma doesn’t. It’s the primary time since 2009 that Kansas is a ranked foe heading into the matchup. Ranked No. 25 in that assembly, Oklahoma beat then-No. 24 Kansas 35-13, whereas the Jayhawks gained that ’92 assembly 27-10 in Lawrence.

Jeff Lebby’s Sooner offense should get off the mat after solely this system’s third shutout by the hands of arch rival Texas within the trendy period. His unit put up a goose egg whereas mustering lower than 200 yards of complete offense.

But there might be good news, probably. Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is working by means of concussion protocol and simply may return.

That would, clearly, be an incredible shot within the Oklahoma offense’s arm. With Gabriel commanding issues the primary 4 weeks, Oklahoma averaged 40.3 factors per recreation. Upon his exit after struggling a head damage at TCU, it’s managed solely 14 factors over the earlier six-plus quarters.

“I mean, I don’t know if it hinders his preparation. I don’t know what the concussion protocol [all entails],” mentioned head coach Brent Venables. “I think they continue evaluating him every day. I don’t get into the deep weeds. I’m just trying to—I want to major in the minor. So, tell me what he can do, what he can’t do. He’s full-go at practice. I think they’ve just continued, whatever those tests are, they do those to make sure that they are there on the right side of it. And if he continues to stay out of harm’s way in regards to that protocol, I would expect him to play.”

Early within the week, Gabriel met with the media and indicated issues are on track.

“I’m feeling real good,” he mentioned. “Yeah, body feels good. Mind feels good. And just took it very serious how the the part of recovery. And, you know, thankfully I’m at this point, and thanks to all the trainers and everyone.”

While there are these questions offensively, there are many questions defensively as effectively. Everything that was nice the primary three weeks has been horrible since. After racking up a nation-leading 32 tackles for loss within the opening trio of contests, the Sooners have recorded solely 12 since.

Pressure on the quarterback has been nonexistent. Missed suits have been ample. So, too, have been missed tackles. Players have additionally been taking poor angles to the ball provider. These are only a few of the numerous points which have reared their ugly heads.

“Well, we try and mix things up,” mentioned defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “And you’re right. After three weeks, we were doing pretty well there. And the production, you know, hasn’t been what it was. The results haven’t been what it was. So, we’re evaluating everything every week and looking under every rock, behind every door. So, we’re evaluating a bunch of things right now.”

We’ll see if that analysis on either side of the ball pans out. This we all know: The same effort will result in the identical end result. And that’s not a constructive one.