OU offers elite 2023 WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

Shelton Sampson Jr. is one of the elite wide receivers in the 2023 class. Oklahoma made sure he received an offer from the Sooners this weekend.

Sampson Jr. is listed as a five-star by several recruiting services and a top-100 player by all of the major recruiting services. On3 has Sampson Jr. as a five-star recruit and ranks him the highest. According to On3, the 6-foot-4, 181 pound wide receiver is the No. 9 player nationally, the No. 1 wide receiver and the second-best prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Rivals also lists Sampson Jr. as a five-star wide receiver. In Rivals’ rankings, Sampson Jr. is the nation’s No. 11 player, the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit out of Louisiana. ESPN rates Sampson Jr. as the No. 35 player overall, the No. 9 wide receiver and the second-best player from Louisiana. 247Sports ranks him No. 82 nationally, the No. 9 wide receiver and the fourth-best player out of Louisiana.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Sampson Jr. checks in as the No. 18 player nationally and the No. 3 wide receiver. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Sampson Jr. is the nation’s No. 34 player and the sixth-best wide receiver in the 2023 class.

Sampson Jr. is out of Catholic-B.R. High School in Baton Rouge, La., so LSU will be one of the top competitors in his recruitment.

In addition to LSU, Sampson Jr. holds offers from SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Here’s his full offers list according to 247Sports.

Shelton Sampson Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 35 2 9 Rivals 5 11 2 2 247Sports 4 82 4 9 247 Composite 5 34 2 6 On3 Recruiting 5 9 2 1 On3 Composite 4 18 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, La. Projected Position WR Height 6-4 Weight 181

Recruitment

Film

Here’s a look at some of Sampson Jr.’s Hudl tape.

