OU Opens Bedlam Series at Stillwater Saturday

Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Saturday, Feb. 5 / 11 a.m. CT / Gallagher-Iba Arena / Stillwater, Okla.
NORMAN – Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (10-11, 3-6 Big 12) open the Bedlam series Saturday, Feb. 5 in Stillwater, Okla., at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Sooners last competed Monday, Jan. 31 against TCU, concluding three games in six days. OU opened its busy stretch Jan. 26 at West Virginia before traveling to Auburn for the Big 12/SEC Challenge Jan. 29.
Against the Horned Frogs, Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless led the OU offense with 13 points each. Umoja Gibson added 12 points.
ON THE AIR
Saturday’s game will be available on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Brooke Weisbrod on the call.
The contest tips at 11 a.m. CT and will air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
SCOUTING THE COWBOYS
- Oklahoma State (10-11, 3-6 Big 12) last played Wednesday, Feb. 2 against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., falling in the final seconds to the Wildcats on a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. OSU has lost their four previous games and have Big 12 victories over then-No. 1 Baylor, then-No. 14 Texas and TCU.
- Avery Anderson III leads a trio of Cowboys that average double-figure points. Anderson has amassed a team-high 232 points and averages 11.0 points per game. He is also their team leader in steals. Moussa Cisse grabs a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest and leads the Big 12 with 34 blocks. Isaac Likekele is OSU’s team leader with 3.2 assists per game.
- Oklahoma State is 11th in the NCAA in steals (202) and steals per game (9.6). The Cowboys are 20th in turnovers forced (17.10) and 31st in blocked shots per game (5.0). OSU ranks in the top 50 in the NCAA in six categories.
OKLAHOMA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA TIDBITS
- Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet for the 243rd time Saturday. OU holds a 140-102 record against OSU and the Cowboys holds a 65-47 edge in games played in Stillwater, Okla. The 242 games played are the most against a single team.
- Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham were both named to the 2021 All-Big 12 First Team. Reaves now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cade Cunningham for the Detroit Pistons.
- In the Jan. 20, 2018 game at Oklahoma State, Trae Young attempted a program-high 39 (14-for-39) field goals and 20 (8-for-20) 3-pointers. Both are Big 12 records. Young’s 48 points were a career-best and tied the Big 12 record set by Iowa State’s Melvin Ejim against TCU. It also tied the fifth highest point total in program history. His 34 points in the second half are tops in the conference.
- Anthony Bowie recorded the first triple-double (19 points, 10 assists, 11 steals) in program history against Oklahoma State Feb. 27, 1985. All three triple-doubles by the Sooners are with points, assists and steals.
WHERE DO THEY RANK?
- The Sooners are second in the Big 12 and 16th nationally in field goal percentage (48.5%) and 48th in scoring defense (64.0).
- OU is fourth in the Big 12 in 3-pointers made (156) and third in attempts (473). Umoja Gibson is first in the league in 3-point attempts (146) and third in 3-pointers made (54), and has taken 30.8% of OU’s 3-pointers. Among active players, Gibson is 17th in 3-pointers made (301), 22nd in threes per game (2.62), and 23rd in 3-point attempts (767).
- Jordan Goldwire is tied for 57th among active career leaders in steals (164) and Gibson is 62nd (159). The Sooners are one of six teams with two players with 150-plus career steals. Belmont, Florida, San Francisco, Eastern Kentucky and Washington are the others.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.