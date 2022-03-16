OU softball star Jocelyn Alo discusses record-breaking homer







The brand new queen of school softball is again in her palace after she broke the profession NCAA dwelling run report over the weekend in her dwelling state of Hawaii.>> Associated: Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA dwelling run recordJocelyn Alo is again in Norman, getting ready to point out off to her dwelling followers.”It was full circle. It could not have been scripted any higher – the way in which it occurred and in opposition to who it occurred,” Alo mentioned of hitting the record-breaking dwelling run on her dwelling turf in Hawaii. “I used to play on that area for highschool, as effectively, and simply hitting it in entrance of all of the coaches which have ever coached me and all of the gamers that I’ve performed with was 100% full circle.”Alo now has 96 profession dwelling runs, which surpassed OU star Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA report.”I used to be rounding first, and I used to be wanting midway into second up within the stands, and simply to see everybody on their toes was fairly cool,” Alo mentioned.The record-breaking dwelling run wasn’t only a full-circle second for Alo.”Everybody was there to witness historical past, and it was by for prime 10, prime 5 greatest moments of my life,” she mentioned. The house run additionally helped the Sooners stay undefeated. They enter the Corridor of Fame Traditional in Oklahoma Metropolis this weekend with a 20-o report.”This was a giant win not just for the Sooners however only for girls’s sports activities typically,” Alo mentioned. “And individuals are going to have to start out listening to what us girls can do as a result of it is very monumental stuff.”

The brand new queen of school softball is again in her palace after she broke the profession NCAA dwelling run report over the weekend in her dwelling state of Hawaii. >> Associated: Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA dwelling run report Jocelyn Alo is again in Norman, getting ready to point out off to her dwelling followers. “It was full circle. It could not have been scripted any higher – the way in which it occurred and in opposition to who it occurred,” Alo mentioned of hitting the record-breaking dwelling run on her dwelling turf in Hawaii. “I used to play on that area for highschool, as effectively, and simply hitting it in entrance of all of the coaches which have ever coached me and all of the gamers that I’ve performed with was 100% full circle.” Alo now has 96 profession dwelling runs, which surpassed OU star Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA report. “I used to be rounding first, and I used to be wanting midway into second up within the stands, and simply to see everybody on their toes was fairly cool,” Alo mentioned. The record-breaking dwelling run wasn’t only a full-circle second for Alo. “Everybody was there to witness historical past, and it was by for prime 10, prime 5 greatest moments of my life,” she mentioned. The house run additionally helped the Sooners stay undefeated. They enter the Corridor of Fame Traditional in Oklahoma Metropolis this weekend with a 20-o record. “This was a giant win not just for the Sooners however only for girls’s sports activities typically,” Alo mentioned. “And individuals are going to have to start out listening to what us girls can do as a result of it is very monumental stuff.”





Source link