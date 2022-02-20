Front Page Sports

OU Surpasses 198-Mark in Metroplex Win

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
 Oklahoma

198.175

Washington

University of Washington Logo

196.825

Stanford

Oklahoma State

195.450

Denver

Texas

195.050

Team Scores
VaultBarsBeamFloor
OU49.55049.55049.60049.475
DU48.87549.37549.07547.725
STAN48.67548.97548.45049.325
UW49.27549.15049.32549.075

 

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned a statement road win Saturday night at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with a 198.125. The Sooners defeated Washington (196.825), Stanford (195.450) and Denver (195.050) in the quad-meet.

The Sooners swept the event titles with Ragan Smith taking home a pair. Smith earned two nearly-perfect 9.975s on beam and floor to earn the event crowns. On vault, Jordan Bowers and Katherine LeVasseur shared the crown with stuck, nearly-perfect Yurchenko 1.5s. A trio of Sooners shared bars with Bowers, LeVasseur and Audrey Davis all earning a 9.925. Denver’s Jessica Hutchison won the all-around title with a 39.600.

OU started the meet strong with a season-high 49.550 on vault. Davis led off with a 9.800 on her Yurchenko full, followed by a 9.85 from Danae Fletcher to tie her career high. Starting four-straight Yurchenko 1.5s, Allie Stern notched a 9.9 in the No. 3 spot. Bowers earned a career-high 9.975 as she nailed the landing and stuck her 1.5 cold. LeVasseur followed with another stuck landing and a 9.975 of her own. Anchoring was Danielle Sievers with a 9.850.

The Sooners tallied a 49.550 on bars for a 99.100 at the halfway point. Sievers opened the second rotation with a 9.825, followed by a season-high 9.925 from LeVasseur. A last-minute lineup substitution, Karrie Thomas came in the No. 3 spot and earned a 9.90. Ragan Smith put up a 9.875 in the No. 4 spot. Bowers continued a strong start to her night with a 9.925 in the No. 5 spot showcasing stunning handstands. Davis anchored with a 9.925 of her own as she nailed her handstands.

In the third rotation, the Sooners put up a strong 49.600 to extend their lead. Jenna Dunn led things off with a strong 9.875, nailing her triple series as usual. Making her season debut was Olivia Trautman in the No. 2 spot with a 9.9. After a fall in the No. 3 spot, Davis was clutch as she nailed her dismount for a 9.925 to get the Sooners back on track. In the No. 5 spot, Woodard was exceptional as she earned a 9.925 of her own. Anchoring was Smith with a stuck dismount and another strong routine for a near-perfect 9.975.

OU tallied a 49.435 on floor in the last rotation. Bell Johnson got things started by nailing her double back for a 9.9 in the leadoff spot. In the No. 2 spot, Davis earned a 9.875 to close out her all-around performance with a 39.525. Woodard closed out her night with a 9.8 in the No. 3 spot. Showing off her unique whip to double back, Fletcher added a 9.825. Bowers’ strong opening double pike earned her a 9.90 in the No. 5 spot. Anchoring again was Smith with a near-perfect 9.975 to close out the meet.

The Sooners are back in action in a top-three matchup at No. 2 Florida next week. OU and Florida will meet in Gainesville on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5:45 p.m. CT.





