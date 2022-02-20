OU Surpasses 198-Mark in Metroplex Win

Oklahoma
198.175
Washington
196.825
Stanford
195.450
Denver
195.050
|Team Scores
|Vault
|Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|OU
|49.550
|49.550
|49.600
|49.475
|DU
|48.875
|49.375
|49.075
|47.725
|STAN
|48.675
|48.975
|48.450
|49.325
|UW
|49.275
|49.150
|49.325
|49.075
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned a statement road win Saturday night at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with a 198.125. The Sooners defeated Washington (196.825), Stanford (195.450) and Denver (195.050) in the quad-meet.
The Sooners swept the event titles with Ragan Smith taking home a pair. Smith earned two nearly-perfect 9.975s on beam and floor to earn the event crowns. On vault, Jordan Bowers and Katherine LeVasseur shared the crown with stuck, nearly-perfect Yurchenko 1.5s. A trio of Sooners shared bars with Bowers, LeVasseur and Audrey Davis all earning a 9.925. Denver’s Jessica Hutchison won the all-around title with a 39.600.
OU started the meet strong with a season-high 49.550 on vault. Davis led off with a 9.800 on her Yurchenko full, followed by a 9.85 from Danae Fletcher to tie her career high. Starting four-straight Yurchenko 1.5s, Allie Stern notched a 9.9 in the No. 3 spot. Bowers earned a career-high 9.975 as she nailed the landing and stuck her 1.5 cold. LeVasseur followed with another stuck landing and a 9.975 of her own. Anchoring was Danielle Sievers with a 9.850.
The Sooners tallied a 49.550 on bars for a 99.100 at the halfway point. Sievers opened the second rotation with a 9.825, followed by a season-high 9.925 from LeVasseur. A last-minute lineup substitution, Karrie Thomas came in the No. 3 spot and earned a 9.90. Ragan Smith put up a 9.875 in the No. 4 spot. Bowers continued a strong start to her night with a 9.925 in the No. 5 spot showcasing stunning handstands. Davis anchored with a 9.925 of her own as she nailed her handstands.
In the third rotation, the Sooners put up a strong 49.600 to extend their lead. Jenna Dunn led things off with a strong 9.875, nailing her triple series as usual. Making her season debut was Olivia Trautman in the No. 2 spot with a 9.9. After a fall in the No. 3 spot, Davis was clutch as she nailed her dismount for a 9.925 to get the Sooners back on track. In the No. 5 spot, Woodard was exceptional as she earned a 9.925 of her own. Anchoring was Smith with a stuck dismount and another strong routine for a near-perfect 9.975.
OU tallied a 49.435 on floor in the last rotation. Bell Johnson got things started by nailing her double back for a 9.9 in the leadoff spot. In the No. 2 spot, Davis earned a 9.875 to close out her all-around performance with a 39.525. Woodard closed out her night with a 9.8 in the No. 3 spot. Showing off her unique whip to double back, Fletcher added a 9.825. Bowers’ strong opening double pike earned her a 9.90 in the No. 5 spot. Anchoring again was Smith with a near-perfect 9.975 to close out the meet.
The Sooners are back in action in a top-three matchup at No. 2 Florida next week. OU and Florida will meet in Gainesville on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5:45 p.m. CT.