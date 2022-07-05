OU to Alamo Bowl in CFN post-spring bowl projection

While the Oklahoma Sooners is perhaps thought of the favorites to win the Big 12 by many publications, there are nonetheless those that are unsure about what’s going to come from Oklahoma after the entire turnover in the teaching workers and on the roster. Turnover occurs throughout the nation, however it’s comprehensible why some could have doubts about Oklahoma’s potential to rebound after a disappointing 2021 season.

They misplaced 11 gamers to the NFL and a bunch of others to the switch portal. They labored diligently to mitigate the losses by attacking the switch portal themselves. They crammed wants and located a number of starters by way of the portal that may have them contending as soon as once more for the Big 12 title.

However, over at College Football News, they’re not believers fairly but in what Oklahoma goes to find a way to do in Brent Venable’ first season as head coach. They’ve acquired the Sooners making a return journey to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl in 2022. And they’ll face a crew that many Sooners followers hope would be the thorn in Lincoln Riley’s facet this season, the Utah Utes.

With the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl, meaning they didn’t win the Big 12, and in accordance to College Football News’ projections, it’s the Oklahoma State Cowboys who take the convention and find yourself in the All-State Sugar Bowl the place they’ll tackle the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 4 groups that make the College Football Playoff in accordance to CFN are the Alabama Crimson Tide who would tackle the USC Trojans (a well-known web site for Lincoln Riley), and the Ohio State Buckeyes tackle the Clemson Tigers. And it’s Alabama and Ohio State, the 2 colleges with the frontrunners for the Heisman assembly in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Oklahoma could not find yourself in the College Football Playoff however it’s onerous to think about the Sooners lacking a New Year’s Six bowl for a second-straight season.

