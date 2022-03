OU women’s basketball coach off to historic start

OU ladies’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk off to historic begin with Sooners Jennie Baranczyk was named OU’s ladies’s basketball coach in April 2021. Up to date: 9:09 AM CST Mar 10, 2022



THIS IS REALLY COOL, TONIGHT. WE GOT TO SIT DOWN WITH THE HEAD COACH OF THE OKLAHOMA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM. JENNIE BARANCZYK. SHE IS WITH ELGIN RUCKER. REPORT:ER SHE IS WELL AWARE HER LAST NAME IS NOT THE EASIEST TO LEARN. >> MOST PEOPLE DO NOT KNOW HOW TO SAY MY NAME. REPORTER: IN HER FIRST SEASON, SHE IS ALREADY BECOMING A HOUSEHOLD NAME. NO COACH HAS HAD A BETTER FIRST YEAR THAN HER. A SEMI FINALIST FOR THE COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD, SHISE THE ONLY OU COACH TO BEAT FOR OPPONENTS IN YOU — YEAR ONE. WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER TEAM IMMEDIATE SUCCESS UNDER HER, SHE SAID IT IS NOT ABOUT HER. >> THE CULTURE AND CHEMISTRY WITHIN THIS PROGRAM RESONATES FROM YEARS OF AN INCREDIBLE FOUNDATION, BUT ALSO AN INCREDIBLE UNIVERSITY. IT IS ABOUT THE WOMEN AND THE INCREDIBLE THINGS THEY ARE DOING. REPORTER: SHE COACHED AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES, IOWA FOR NINE SEASONS. SHE HAD THE RESTRAIGHT TRIPS TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. >> WHEN OKLAMAHO CALLS, YOU LISTEN. I THINK WE NEEDED EACH OTHER. REPORT:ER THIS SENIOR CLASS HAS NEVER BEEN TOHE T TOURNAMENT, BUT THEY BELIEVE IN THEIR NEW HEAD COACH AND NOW THEY ARE IN LUCK FOR MARCH MADNESS. >> THERE IS NOBODY THAT WILL BELIEVE IN THIS GROUP MORE THAN I DO. THAT IS MY JOB.