‘Our Flag Means Death’ explores insanely true story of “The Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet

The premise of the brand new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Demise is so loopy, it simply needs to be true — and it’s. The HBO Max sequence is predicated on the true lifetime of Stede Bonnet, an 18th century rich English landowner turned pirate.

Present creator David Jenkins first discovered about Bonnet from his spouse after which ran to Wikipedia for extra data. He tells ABC Audio that Bonnet “had a well being disaster and left his household and have become a pirate. After which, he in a short time received stabbed after which he met Blackbeard, the best pirate.”

“After which there’s great holes within the narrative,” he provides. “Why did he depart his household? He says he was being nagged, however you are like, dude, what did you do? How did you mess this up? I need to know. After which are you with Blackbeard? What’s up with that?”

Whereas Jenkins could not assist however analysis concerning the Barbadian pirate, Rhys Darby, who performs Bonnet on the present, jokingly tells ABC Audio he didn’t do any analysis to play the function.

“You do not have to do any. I imply, all these persons are raving on about analysis. I imply, the viewers aren’t doing analysis. They are not ticking off a field. ‘Oh, he did not do this!’ And if they’re, , shut up and simply watch the leisure,” he quips.

Even with out doing analysis, Darby says that pirate life is commonly romanticized, however in apply doesn’t appear that nice.

“There’s a component of everybody imagining what that is likely to be like,” he explains. “Think about being James Bond, having these mad abilities. However you’d solely ever need to do it for 5 minutes as a result of, , it is a horrendous life.”

