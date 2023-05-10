Out of top-5 after getting swept by Baylor Bears

The Texas Longhorns softball staff skilled a minor decline in the most recent nationwide scores because of their unlucky sweep by Baylor on the finish of the common season. Although the staff dropped from the No. 5 spot to No. 7 in each the ESPN/USA Softball and D1Softball.com polls, they continue to be the No. 2 seed within the Big 12 match and now have a possibility to regain their momentum ahead of the NCAA match commences. In the NFCA/USA Today Coaches ballot, Texas dropped by 5 spots from No. 5 to No. 10, whilst SoftballThe united states electorate dropped the staff 4 spots from No. 6 to No. 10.

Despite the setback on the finish of the common season, the Longhorns deal with possible to be a top-16 seed and host regionals within the NCAA match, consistent with present projections. D1Softball.com ranked them because the No. 13 total seed, predicting that they might host Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M and Arizona State. On May 14 at 7 p.m., the choice committee on ESPN2 will finalize the Women’s College World Series bracket.

The Big 12 Conference match would be the first problem for the Longhorns, as they face off with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City.