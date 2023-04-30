Outdoor Activities? It’s Looking Like to Nice Sunday Ahead

Sunday is predicted to be full of numerous sunshine as we wrap up the weekend. Additionally, temperatures are anticipated to pattern hotter, with highs attaining into the higher 70s to decrease 80s.

As we transfer into the impending week, the quiet climate trend is predicted to proceed along side a warming pattern. However, our subsequent probability for rain isn’t too some distance at the back of and is predicted to arrive on Thursday.

Here is the most recent forecast:

SUNDAY MORNING: Clear and funky with lows round 52. Wind from the northwest to west at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder with highs round 80. Wind from the northeast to east at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (MAY BEGINS): Mostly sunny and delicate with lows round 55 and highs round 78. Wind from the east at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and delicate with lows round 57 and highs round 79. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and heat with lows round 60 and highs round 82. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with a 20% probability of storms. Lows round 66 and highs round 86. Wind from the south at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with lows round 68 and highs round 89. Wind from the south at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with lows round 64 and highs round 83. Wind from the east at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with lows round 62 and highs round 80. Wind from the east at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with lows round 60 and highs round 80. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with lows round 61 and highs round 81. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.