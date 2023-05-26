Outspoken Pembroke Park commissioner, once mayor, faces public censure

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The ongoing drama on the Pembroke Park Town Commission has persevered with but some other heated assembly on the town’s Agenda Workshop on Wednesday. Outspoken Commissioner William Hodgkins spoke up, calling for the censure of former mayor and present Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs for alleged misconduct and unprofessional conduct in a public capability.

Hodgkins expressed his unhappiness all over the fee assembly and emphasised that the conduct of Commissioner Jacobs has change into difficult, affecting the city’s credibility and popularity.

During earlier city occasions and social media interactions, Commissioner Jacobs has created a adverse paintings setting and brought about clashes along with his fellow commissioners. He has also known as for the resignation of more than a few city administrators such because the HR director, city supervisor, and city clerk.

Last October, Commissioner Jacobs despatched a homophobic and misogynistic TikTok message to then-town lawyer Melissa Anderson, leading to her submitting a police document and leaving her task. Commissioner Jacobs later known as the incident a mistake and denied accusations of unprofessional conduct.

In the new assembly, the fee mentioned imposing a ban on the use of profanity and intimidation ways in opposition to every different, however Commissioner Jacobs disagreed, declaring that he’s exercising his First Amendment rights to talk his thoughts.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed emphasised that the commissioners aren’t paid to have interaction in verbal altercations however as an alternative must paintings in combination to transport town ahead.

Commissioner Jacobs replied via denying any wrongdoing and taking part in the sufferer card, claiming that he used to be relentlessly attacked via more than a few individuals of the fee. However, Commissioner Hodgkins recounted how Commissioner Jacobs had in the past known as him “stupid and ignorant” on social media.

This censure factor can be at the time table on the June 14th city fee assembly. If licensed, it might be a public reprimand with none connected penalty. Commissioner Jacobs can be given the chance to reply to the allegations.

The Pembroke Park Town Commission has employed an exterior company to analyze the claims of a adverse paintings setting, and Commissioner Jacobs’ lawyer has replied with a letter addressing the allegations.

Letter from Michael A. Pizzi, Commissioner Jacobs’ Attorney (Law Office of Michael A Pizzi.)

In conclusion, the continued scenario on the Pembroke Park Town Commission highlights the significance of professional decorum and appreciate for colleagues in a public capability. Balancing freedom of speech and suitable habits can also be difficult in an atmosphere the place tempers run top, however it is very important to take care of credibility and popularity as a public authentic.

It is necessary to notice that any private misconduct via public officers can have critical penalties on public belief and accept as true with within the govt. Therefore, suitable measures wish to be taken to handle unprofessional conduct, and investigations must be performed in an excellent and independent approach.

Overall, commissioners wish to act as function fashions and representatives in their communities, and their habits must replicate those values.

