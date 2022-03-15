Over 100 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys on single boat

Joseph Sohm; Visions of America

(NEW YORK) — About 150 Haitian migrants landed on the shores of the Summerland Key in Florida Monday morning, in response to U.S. Customs and Border Safety (CBP).

In line with Adam Linhardt, Director of Media Relations Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Workplace, the group traveled on a single vessel. They’re now being investigated by CBP.

The information comes only one week after 356 Haitian migrants reached the coast of the Ocean Reef group in Key Largo, Florida.

A complete 158 folks swam to shore from the vessel, which was roughly 200 meters away from land. They had been taken into CBP custody after they arrived and will likely be interviewed and processed for removing proceedings, in response to CBP.

“We’re lucky to report that there have been no severe accidents or fatalities related to this smuggling enterprise,” stated Walter N. Slosar, Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector, in a press launch. “The legal organizations that overload these vessels sacrifice the protection of the migrants for the sake of income.”

A remaining 198 folks stayed on the boat and had been stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and transferred to the company’s boats. They’ve since been repatriated to Haiti.

In January, a “human-smuggling” boat carrying 40 folks capsized within the Straits of Florida. Thirty-four folks remained unaccounted for within the incident, in response to officers.

5 our bodies had been recovered, and one particular person was discovered alive, clinging to the hull of the boat.

“The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters round Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to assist stop lack of life on the excessive seas,” stated Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, on the time. “These grossly overloaded vessels function with out correct security tools and are usually not constructed for these hazardous voyages.”

Many Haitian refugees have left their nation as a result of devastating impacts of pure disasters and political instability which have resulted in financial struggles within the nation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.