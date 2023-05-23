Over $10,000 Raised By Small Business For Allen Victims

More than $10,000 was raised through a local t-shirt fundraiser to support the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting on May 6, 2023.

McKinney-based Home Team Prints began selling “Allen Str8ng” t-shirts after the shooting. The “8” symbolizes the eight victims. All funds from the shirts are donated to the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT), which has received over $100,000 from across the country.

According to Fox4, Home Team Prints co-owner Kevin Easley and his colleagues were motivated to create the shirts as a demonstration of solidarity with those who are still in the process of recovering from their injuries and dealing with the emotional aftermath of the gun violence. Easley expressed his connection to Allen, referring to it as his hometown, during an interview with FOX 4 — something that was also alluded to on the company’s official site

“Our retail location is located in McKinney, TX but what most do not know is, all of our owners and employees are residents of Allen for more than 25 years,” the Home Team Prints website reads. “While we are unable to change the events of May 6th, we hope to be able to provide what assistance we can to those in need.”

In an email to those who have purchased the shirt Home Team Prints said they received more than 400 orders in a 24-hour period after the original story aired. The influx of orders caused a brief delay in shipping, but the business does not plan on stopping orders from coming in.

“Our plan is to have everything in the queue printed the day it becomes available so there shouldn’t be a huge delay,” explained Home Team Prints in an email sent to Local Profile. “As a reminder, we are donating 100% of the sale to the CFT, not just the proceeds. Your purchase is going to help those in need tremendously.”

Allen Str8ng t-shirts can be purchased here. Prices range from $15-25, with sweatshirts and long-sleeve versions available.

